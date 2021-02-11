EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $56.00

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.00 and traded as high as $60.64. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $60.13, with a volume of 22,347 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EDPFY shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP – Energias de Portugal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

