EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a drop of 80.1% from the January 14th total of 284,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

EDP Renováveis stock remained flat at $$26.80 during trading hours on Thursday. EDP Renováveis has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDRVF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

