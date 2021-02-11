Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,019,583.45 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,111,403.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Huimin Wang sold 11,730 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,677.10.

On Monday, December 14th, Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $991,790.49.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $88.07. 2,218,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,705. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $480,262,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,757,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,591,000 after acquiring an additional 524,179 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,939,000 after acquiring an additional 386,233 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,615,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,391 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

