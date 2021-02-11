eHealth (EHTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $58.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $152.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

