Einsteinium Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 57.4% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and approximately $40.22 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,254,838 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

