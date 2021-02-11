EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) Shares Gap Down to $75.00

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.00, but opened at $71.00. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) shares last traded at $75.48, with a volume of 48,493 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £348.07 million and a PE ratio of 53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.64.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

