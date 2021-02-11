El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) (CVE:ELN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) (CVE:ELN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.05. El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 49,666 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

El Nino Ventures Inc. (ELN.V) Company Profile (CVE:ELN)

El Nino Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It holds a 31.48% interest in the Murray Brook Project located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

