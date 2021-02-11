Elastos Achieves Market Cap of $82.58 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Elastos has a total market cap of $82.58 million and $8.36 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 111.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $4.79 or 0.00010324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007627 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001743 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000125 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

