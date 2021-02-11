Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.18

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.18 and traded as high as $101.92. Eleco shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 23,565 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £82.46 million and a P/E ratio of 28.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Eleco (LON:ELCO)

Eleco Plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under the IconSystem brand and MarketingManager name.

