Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Trading Down 5.6%

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.92. 19,097,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 20,631,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOLO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 3.08.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $890,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

