electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Price Down 5.2%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.76. 1,106,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,637,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECOR. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on electroCore in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.62.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. Research analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 3,496.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in electroCore by 4.8% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in electroCore by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

