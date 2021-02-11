Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Update

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ELEMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Elemental Royalties from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Elemental Royalties in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEMF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,233. Elemental Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24.

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

