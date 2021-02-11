Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in January

Elixinol Global Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the January 14th total of 508,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ELLXF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,293. Elixinol Global has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About Elixinol Global

Elixinol Global Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based dietary supplements and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. It also acts as a wholesaler, retailer, manufacturer, and exporter of hemp food; offers hemp seeds, hemp protein, hemp oil, and hemp flour; and hemp-based Sativa skincare range, as well as grounded plant based burger range.

