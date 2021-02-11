Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Down 71.6% in January

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the January 14th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELKEF. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Elkem ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elkem ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ELKEF remained flat at $$3.27 on Thursday. Elkem ASA has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

