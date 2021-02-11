Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $339,385.58 and approximately $1,052.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.44 or 0.03721132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00024109 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,729,181 coins and its circulating supply is 41,677,849 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.