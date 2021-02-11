Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.71

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.71 and traded as high as $34.78. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 2,311 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.58 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ellomay Capital stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 95,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.83% of Ellomay Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns five photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 MWp; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MWp.

