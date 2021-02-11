Elysian (ELY) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $107,621.88 and $59,779.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysian has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057213 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $524.78 or 0.01084047 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00054804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.35 or 0.05317854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00026501 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00018892 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00034939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

