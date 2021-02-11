EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Trading Up 18.4%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s share price was up 18.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.73 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 3,656,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 629% from the average daily volume of 501,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMKR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $193.59 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EMCORE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

