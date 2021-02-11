Emerald Crypto (EMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $181,777.13

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $181,777.13 and $24.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 214.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

