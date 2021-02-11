Emerald (EEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.93. Emerald has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $10.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Emerald from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.04 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

In related news, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel purchased 30,000 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Field purchased 13,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

