Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EBS opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.26.
Several analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.