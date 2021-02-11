Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Position Decreased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 11,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.08. 22,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,062. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

