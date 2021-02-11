Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 464,600 shares, a growth of 1,595.6% from the January 14th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 825,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MSN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. 3,800,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,625. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 66.45%.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

