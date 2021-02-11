Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Up 9.2%

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $1.90. 3,795,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,318,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 66.45%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

