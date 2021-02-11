Empty Set Dollar 1-Day Volume Tops $567,367.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $83.80 million and approximately $567,367.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00263392 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00076545 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00084103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,056.67 or 0.95782621 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 444,221,441 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.