Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Wendy Hannam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,153.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.62.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

