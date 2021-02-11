Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
ENLAY opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $11.01.
Enel Company Profile
Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.
