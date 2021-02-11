Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

ENLAY opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.66. Enel has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $11.01.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from Enel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

