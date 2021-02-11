Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Up 387.0% in January

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 387.0% from the January 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,964,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENRT stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Enertopia has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

Enertopia Company Profile

Enertopia Corp., a development stage company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the natural resource sector in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the lode and placer claims in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Its technology is used to recover and extract battery grade lithium carbonate powder from brine solutions.

