ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Stock Price Down 5.1%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)’s share price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 2,251,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,737,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.21 million, a PE ratio of 273.76 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

In related news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of ENGlobal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,456 shares in the company, valued at $114,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENGlobal stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.67% of ENGlobal worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENG)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

