EnterCoin (ENTRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $235,131.12

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $235,131.12 and $47,737.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.88 or 0.01081185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00055419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.71 or 0.05400298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00026805 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 62.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00019130 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00035167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.