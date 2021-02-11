Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

NYSE NVST opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.54 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Envista by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $3,032,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $285,000.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

