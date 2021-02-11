Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Envista from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.
NYSE NVST opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Envista has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.54 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Envista by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after buying an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $3,032,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista in the third quarter valued at $285,000.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
