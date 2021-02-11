Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

Shares of Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) (LON:ENW) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $24.00. Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 298,245 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 11.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £76.31 million and a P/E ratio of 22.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 23.40.

Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) Company Profile (LON:ENW)

Enwell Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Ukraine. The company owns and operates a 100% production license in three gas and condensate fields in the Poltava region comprising the Mekhediviska-Golotvschinska and Svyrydivske fields, as well as the Vasyschevskoye field located in the Kharkiv region.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enwell Energy plc (ENW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.