EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities upped their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,540,315 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,020,000 after purchasing an additional 856,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,960,934 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $147,662,000 after purchasing an additional 221,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.79 and a beta of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

