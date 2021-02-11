Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Trading 5.8% Higher

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.24. 1,262,440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,249,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.