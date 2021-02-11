EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $4.41 on Major Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, EOS has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.41 or 0.00009244 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $4.19 billion and $6.69 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,958,595 coins and its circulating supply is 950,458,184 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.