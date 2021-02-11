eosDAC (EOSDAC) Market Cap Hits $1.28 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One eosDAC token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 44.8% higher against the dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $17,943.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.