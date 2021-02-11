EOSDT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.63 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $132,958.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT's genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT's total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT's official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT's official message board is medium.com/equilibrium_eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

