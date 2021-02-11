EPAM Systems (EPAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $387.33 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $398.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $354.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

