Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the January 14th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,620. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

