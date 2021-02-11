Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Santander lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,614. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
