Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Santander lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,614. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 599.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

