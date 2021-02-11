Equinox Gold Corp. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$325.75 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQX. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE EQX opened at C$12.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.05. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.52.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

