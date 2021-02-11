Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 82.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,087,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 202,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,109,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

