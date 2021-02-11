Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ubisoft Entertainment SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -942.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.