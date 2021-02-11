Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Isoray, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Isoray in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the healthcare company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Isoray’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Isoray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $151.77 million, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.85. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods bought 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Isoray in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Isoray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

