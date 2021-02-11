Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Saia, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Saia in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.43.

Saia stock opened at $202.15 on Thursday. Saia has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $206.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total value of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.