Equities Analysts Set Expectations for DeNA Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNACF)

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for DeNA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DeNA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

DNACF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DeNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNACF opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.61. DeNA has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.19 million during the quarter.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

