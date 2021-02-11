Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Varonis Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.95.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $198.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day moving average of $134.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $205.70.

Varonis Systems shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,902,346.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $246,373.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,198 shares of company stock worth $2,877,794 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,053,000 after buying an additional 409,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,298 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,276,000 after purchasing an additional 368,899 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 507,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,338,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

