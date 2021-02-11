Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 11th (ABB, ABBN, AFX, ARCC, ATUS, AVLR, AYRWF, BG, CCK, CERN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 11th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

ABB (VTX:ABBN) was given a CHF 30 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX)

was given a €86.00 ($101.18) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $17.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $180.00 to $205.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $210.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $190.00 to $220.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $31.00 to $39.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $122.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $82.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $27.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target raised by Argus from $246.00 to $281.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $370.00 to $435.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $17.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $30.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) was given a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $835.00 to $856.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $137.00 to $133.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $48.00 to $68.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $73.00 to $72.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $67.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) was given a €21.00 ($24.71) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) was given a €16.50 ($19.41) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $210.00 to $235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $84.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $179.00 to $204.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.05 to $8.50. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $62.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $437.00 to $475.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $430.00 to $470.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $500.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $455.00 to $490.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $61.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $140.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €153.00 ($180.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $71.00 to $78.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €11.20 ($13.18) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $37.00 to $43.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $44.00 to $58.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $2.30 to $2.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $68.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $70.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $63.00 to $72.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $70.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $76.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $210.00 to $250.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $161.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $169.00 to $215.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $97.00 to $225.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $130.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $150.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $14.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $13.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.