Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 11th (AIR, AZN, B4B3, BNP, CBK, DTE, GSK, HLE, MT, MTX)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, February 11th:

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) was given a €108.00 ($127.06) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro AG (B4B3.F) (ETR:B4B3)

was given a €8.00 ($9.41) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) was given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €21.50 ($25.29) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €50.00 ($58.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €26.50 ($31.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) was given a €235.00 ($276.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,441 ($18.83) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) was given a €142.00 ($167.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) was given a CHF 441 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) was given a €10.70 ($12.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) was given a GBX 5,600 ($73.16) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 430 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 435 target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

