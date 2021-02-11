ESBC (ESBC) Price Up 14% This Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $508,221.10 and approximately $99,750.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,033,520 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,063 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

